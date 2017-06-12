Venezuelan congress says $200 million wasted on low-income food packs

A commission of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress said on Thursday the government overpaid $206 million for food imported from Mexico, stepping up criticism of its handling of a scarcity crisis that charities said is causing more malnutrition. The congress' inspection commission said in a preliminary report that between January and June the government bought 7 million boxes of basic foods like rice and cooking oil imported from Mexico by middlemen, paying 55 percent above market prices.

