Venezuela raid leaves 23 detained, bu...

Venezuela raid leaves 23 detained, buildings in shambles

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Venezuelan state security has detained nearly two dozen people allegedly involved in violent acts against officers during a raid that left several apartment buildings in shambles. Residents at the Los Verdes complex in Caracas yesterday said officers fired weapons, destroyed elevators, broke doors and windows and shot to death at least one pet dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,456 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC