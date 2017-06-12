Venezuela raid leaves 23 detained, buildings in shambles
Venezuelan state security has detained nearly two dozen people allegedly involved in violent acts against officers during a raid that left several apartment buildings in shambles. Residents at the Los Verdes complex in Caracas yesterday said officers fired weapons, destroyed elevators, broke doors and windows and shot to death at least one pet dog.
