Venezuela opposition sit-in blocked, lawmaker says pushed in manhole

Monday

Two Venezuelan lawmakers said they were roughed up on Monday by soldiers blocking an opposition sit-in against President Nicolas Maduro, with one pushed into a manhole. Juan Requesens and Miguel Pizarro, both of the First Justice party and proponents of civil disobedience, were surrounded by National Guard soldiers when they approached a highway in Caracas that demonstrators had sought to occupy from dawn.

Chicago, IL

