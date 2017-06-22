Venezuela opposition accuses security...

Venezuela opposition accuses security forces of robbing protesters

Venezuelan opposition leaders on Tuesday accused security forces of assaulting and robbing demonstrators who participate in protests against President Nicolas Maduro. Venezuelan National Guard members take position while clashing with demonstrators rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela June 6, 2017.

Chicago, IL

