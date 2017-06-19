Venezuela Looks Abroad for Fuel as Do...

Venezuela Looks Abroad for Fuel as Domestic Production Wanes

Venezuela, home to the largest oil reserves in the world, is seeking to import 13 million barrels of fuel this year as the country's refineries are now operating at less than half of their capacity. State-run oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA is inviting trading houses and refineries to supply as much as 70,869 barrels of oil products daily from July through the end of the year, according to tender documents obtained by Bloomberg.

Chicago, IL

