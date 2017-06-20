Venezuela is proof that the rich will...

Venezuela is proof that the rich will be insulated from economic ruin

The majority of Venezuelans are struggling to survive as the country has become engulfed in "poverty and political violence" but this only applies for some. The wealthy minority still sip cocktails, enjoy nights at the bar and eat sushi as they live unfazed by the turmoil outside their walls.

