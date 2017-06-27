Venezuela: Helicopter strafes court i...

Venezuela: Helicopter strafes court in 'terrorist attack'

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Maduro said a helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court in a confusing incident that he ... Seattle residents and family members of Charleena Lyles demanded change from Seattle police and other city officials during a public hearing about her fatal shooting by police earlier this month. Seattle residents and family members of Charleena Lyles demanded change from Seattle police and other city officials during a public hearing about her fatal shooting by police earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC