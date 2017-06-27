Venezuela: Helicopter Strafes Court I...

Venezuela: Helicopter Strafes Court In 'Terrorist Attack'

A stolen police helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court and Interior Ministry in what President Nicolas Maduro said was a thwarted "terrorist attack" aimed at ousting him from power. The confusing exchange, which is bound to ratchet up tensions in a country already paralyzed by months of deadly anti-government protests, took place as Maduro was speaking live on state television Tuesday.

