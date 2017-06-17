Venezuela government seeks dissident prosecutor's exit

A lawmaker acting on behalf of Venezuela's government sought on Friday to start court proceedings to dismiss the chief state prosecutor, who has broken with socialist President Nicolas Maduro during opposition protests. The prosecutor, Luisa Ortega, 59, a former ally of Maduro, has accused security forces of excessive violence, in the highest-profile dissent from within government ranks since anti-government unrest began in April killing at least 72 people.

