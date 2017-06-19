Venezuela dares US to 'send in the Ma...

Venezuela dares US to 'send in the Marines'

Venezuela scoffed at the US Tuesday for trying to forge a regional plan to address its raging crisis, saying the only way to make it comply was to "send in the Marines." "The 'contact group' you're proposing is completely useless and unnecessary," Venezuelan Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez fumed at a meeting of the Organization of American States in Cancun, Mexico.

Chicago, IL

