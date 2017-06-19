Venezuela Crisis Tops Agenda for Amer...

Venezuela Crisis Tops Agenda for Americas Summit in Mexico

Foreign ministers from across the Americas gathered in Mexico on Monday with Venezuela's ongoing political crisis foremost on the agenda. Nearly 70 people have died, hundreds more have been injured and thousands have been detained in months of protests in the South American country, but so far the nations of the Western Hemisphere have been unable to reach consensus on the matter.

