Venezuela Court Rejects Call to Stop Constitution Rewrite

Venezuela's Supreme Court on Monday rejected the chief prosecutor's motion to stop President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the constitution as the restive nation continued to be rocked by protests and a transit strike. The Supreme Court's electoral branch declared Luisa Ortega Diaz's request inadmissible on the same day anti-government demonstrators were marching toward the high court in protest of its refusal to stop Maduro's special assembly.

Chicago, IL

