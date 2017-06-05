Venezuela commander urges troops not to hurt protesters
The head of Venezuela's military warned his troops not to commit "atrocities" against protesters demonstrating in the country's deadly political crisis - ahead of fresh clashes. The warning by General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, who is also President Nicolas Maduro's defence minister, came yesterday after more than two months of violent clashes between protesters and security forces.
