Venezuela chief prosecutor to face charges as crisis deepens

Venezuela's Supreme Court cleared the way for the prosecution of the country's chief prosecutor, who became a surprise hero to the opposition after breaking ranks with the government of President Nicolas Maduro over his efforts to concentrate power. The government-stacked court in a statement Tuesday it had approved a request from a socialist party lawmaker to lift prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz's protection from prosecution for allegedly committing "grave errors" in her role as the nation's top law enforcement official.

Chicago, IL

