Venezuela bars AG from leaving country

Venezuela's Supreme Court has banned Attorney General Luisa Ortega from leaving the country, and has frozen her assets, ahead of a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 4. The inquiry, which was requested by an ally of President Nicolas Maduro, will seek to determine if Ortega committed unspecified "grave errors while in her position." It's the latest twist in the political turmoil gripping the country, and follows an audacious attack on the Supreme Court in Caracas Wednesday when grenades and gunfire were launched from a police helicopter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.