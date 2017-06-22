Uzbekistan senate appoints Nurmuratov new central bank chairman
Nurmuratov, who has until now chaired the Senate's budget and economic reforms committee, replaces Faizulla Mullajanov who died last month after serving as the central bank's head for 26 years.
