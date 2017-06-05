UPDATE 1-Venezuela misses $30 mln interest payment to CAF, enters grace period -sources
Venezuela has missed a $30 million interest payment to Latin American development bank CAF, two legislative sources said on Thursday, adding that this activates a 30-day grace period to make the payment. The OPEC member is struggling to service its heavy debt burden as its state-led socialist economy unravels under low oil prices, with bond yields among the highest of any emerging market country because of investor concerns of default.
