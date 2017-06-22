United Airlines suspends flights to V...

United Airlines suspends flights to Venezuela starting July 1

Chicago Tribune

United Airlines Inc. will suspend flights to Venezuela next month, a move that further cuts off access to the Latin American nation engulfed in violent political protests and economic chaos. The daily service between Houston and Caracas will be canceled because of low demand, United spokesman Charles Hobart said in an email.

Chicago, IL

