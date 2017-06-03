United Airlines Ends Flights to Venez...

United Airlines Ends Flights to Venezuela, Further Isolating Country

Saturday

United Airlines will end its daily flight service to Venezuela in July, further isolating the crisis-hit South American country from international travel after the exit of many major airlines in recent years. Many airlines have left after a protracted dispute over billions of dollars they say the government owes them.

