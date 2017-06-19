UK offer to EU citizens 'very fair', 'very serious': May
British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday the offer she had made on the rights of EU citizens to live in Britain after Brexit was very fair and very serious and that her government would set out more detailed proposals on Monday. EU leaders greeted the offer made during a summit in Brussels late on Thursday with a degree of scepticism and said many questions remained.
