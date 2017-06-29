U.N. urges Venezuela's Maduro to uphold rule of law
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a gathering in support of him and his proposal for the National Constituent Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela June 27, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via The United Nations human rights office on Friday criticized President Nicolas Maduro government's curtailing the powers of the embattled chief state prosecutor and called on it to uphold the rule of law and freedom of assembly in Venezuela.
