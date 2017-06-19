Thursday June 22, Our World in Pictures

Thursday June 22, Our World in Pictures

Rescued Migrants: Men from Sudan stand on the deck of the Golfo Azzurro rescue vessel after being rescued by members of the Spanish ONG Open Arms on the Mediterranean Sea, at 20 miles north of Zuwarah, Libya, on Wednesday. Gaza - Resident Prayer: Residents pray during Laylat al-Qadr prayers on the 27th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at al Sayed Hashim mosque in Gaza City, early Thursday.

