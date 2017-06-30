The Latest: Last United flight from c...

The Latest: Last United flight from crisis-ridden Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The U.S. airline announced earlier in June that it was suspending its service to the capital city of Caracas as of July 1. The airline said the service was "not meeting our financial expectations." United Airlines joins a growing list of air carriers that have suspended flights to Venezuela amid the country's economic and political turmoil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Thu 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,162,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC