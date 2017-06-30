The Latest: Last United flight from crisis-ridden Venezuela
The U.S. airline announced earlier in June that it was suspending its service to the capital city of Caracas as of July 1. The airline said the service was "not meeting our financial expectations." United Airlines joins a growing list of air carriers that have suspended flights to Venezuela amid the country's economic and political turmoil.
