The Islands of Miranda, Part III

This is the third part of a short story draft. Part I . Part II . Having little to do, Diego called up an old friend; they met at a soda for a quick meal and, as the friend even at this stage in life was something of a party animal, they hit the bars until three in the morning, reminiscing about old times and trying, as such people do, to stay in that ideal gray area between staying clear-headed and sliding toward unconsciousness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Siris.