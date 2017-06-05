Teen dies at protest as Venezuela pol...

Teen dies at protest as Venezuela political unrest persists

12 hrs ago

Opposition protests in Venezuela took a deadly turn again Wednesday when a teenager was killed at a march demanding an end to the government's push to rewrite the struggling nation's constitution. Hundreds of national guardsmen and police officers fired tear gas at protesters a day after Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called for members of the military to refrain from excessive use of force.

