Storm Warning updateJun. 19, 2017, 12:55 Am Ast
An 11am update issued by the Meteorological Services of Trinidad and Tobago on the tropical storm warning says that T&T can expect tropical storm conditions late on Monday night. The update stated that the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center puts this system 525 kilometers southeast of Trinidad and Tobago and that tropical storm force winds are expected for much of Trinidad and Tobago, with the first band expected in 1-3 hours.
