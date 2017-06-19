St Vincent PM says regime change in Venezuela could destabilise CARICOM

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has warned his colleagues in the Caribbean Community that the quest for a regime change in Venezuela could destabilise some CARICOM member states. In a letter obtained by the Caribbean Media Corporation, Gonsalves said "nefarious plans are afoot to sow deeds of division among CARICOM member states so as to undo the majestic Declaration of the CARICOM heads of State and Government of May 29, 2017."

