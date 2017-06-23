Slain Venezuelan Protester's Father A...

Slain Venezuelan Protester's Father Appeals to 'Friend' Maduro

Read more: US News & World Report

A man describing himself as a former boss and friend of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday urged an investigation into the killing of his son in anti-government unrest convulsing the OPEC nation for nearly three months. David Vallenilla, 22, was shot at close range by a military police sergeant on Thursday, apparently with rubber bullets, as youths tried to pull down the fence around an air force base in Caracas and threw rocks at officials who had fired tear gas from inside.

Chicago, IL

