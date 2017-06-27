Rift at Venezuela Broker-Dealer Torin...

Rift at Venezuela Broker-Dealer Torino Leads to Founder's Exit

The co-founder of one of the most respected broker-dealers focused on Venezuela left the company amid a disagreement about the firm's direction. Jorge Piedrahita departed New York-based Torino Capital on June 13 after he unsuccessfully pushed to expand its businesses in Argentina, Brazil and Central America to colleagues who favored an all-in approach on Venezuela.

Chicago, IL

