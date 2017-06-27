Protests Over Student Killed Continue...

Protests Over Student Killed Continue in Caracas

Venezuelan anti-government protesters once again took to the Francisco Fajardo highway Saturday in response to the latest casualty from the protest movement, a 22-year-old student who was shot and killed Thursday. The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats.

