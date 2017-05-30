Port scanners to be activated a once legal issues sorted outa *

Port scanners to be activated a once ...

Scanners will be activated at the ports once legal issues are sorted by the Attorney General's office, says National Security Minister Edmund Dillon. In response to questions from Opposition Senator Wade Mark at the Senate sitting yesterday at the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, Dillon also disclosed that investigations are ongoing with respect to the discovery of firearms and ammunition at a courier company in El Socorro.

Chicago, IL

