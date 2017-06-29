Plight of Armenians in Crisis-Plagued...

Plight of Armenians in Crisis-Plagued Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Zohrab Kevorkian emigrated from Aleppo to Venezuela in 1955, and raised a family in a small town called Cumana. Many immigrated to Venezuela and settled their part of a small Armenian community, starting a movement of the Armenians from the Middle East to South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin... Thu 1 2 watch 1
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,137,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC