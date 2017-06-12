Pirelli suspends tire production in V...

Pirelli suspends tire production in Venezuela

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Tire Business

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. is suspending operations indefinitely at its Venezuela tire plant due to failure to secure raw materials, according to industry sources and local news reports. The temporary stoppage will start June 16, although Pirelli is trying to find a way to continue production at the facility, based at Guacara in Carabobo state, an industry source told European Rubber Journal , a sister publication of Tire Business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,717,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC