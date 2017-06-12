Pirelli suspends tire production in Venezuela

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. is suspending operations indefinitely at its Venezuela tire plant due to failure to secure raw materials, according to industry sources and local news reports. The temporary stoppage will start June 16, although Pirelli is trying to find a way to continue production at the facility, based at Guacara in Carabobo state, an industry source told European Rubber Journal , a sister publication of Tire Business.

