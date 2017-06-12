Pirelli suspends tire production in Venezuela
Pirelli & C. S.p.A. is suspending operations indefinitely at its Venezuela tire plant due to failure to secure raw materials, according to industry sources and local news reports. The temporary stoppage will start June 16, although Pirelli is trying to find a way to continue production at the facility, based at Guacara in Carabobo state, an industry source told European Rubber Journal , a sister publication of Tire Business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tire Business.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC