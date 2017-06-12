Peru Calls for Regional Action to Avoid Venezuela 'Sea of Blood'
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski waves as he arrives to an economic forum about Peru after his meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid, Spain, June 12, 2017. Latin America needs to take action to help Venezuela resolve its political crisis or risk the country turning into a "sea of blood," Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said on Monday, warning that a wave of refugees could hit neighboring Colombia.
