Opening Bell: 6.6.17

Opening Bell: 6.6.17

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dealbreaker

Q&A With Steve Schwarzman: "There Are No Brave Old People in Finance" What I've found in being around political people is they're willing to negotiate their ideology somewhere around 5 percent. They believe that's really stepping out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealbreaker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,555 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC