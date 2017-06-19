OAS chief Almagro offers to resign 'f...

OAS chief Almagro offers to resign 'for freedom in Venezuela'

Organization of American States President Luis Almagro offered on Saturday to resign if Venezuela holds free elections and enacts reforms to protect democracy in the troubled South American nation. Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro attends a news conference ahead of the OAS 47th General Assembly in Cancun, Mexico June 19, 2017.

