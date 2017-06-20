Movilnet 4G network now boasts 280 BTS; CDMA shutdown earmarked for Dec-18
Carlos Silva, vice president of operations and systems, told El Universal that 4G connectivity is currently available in the following locations: Capital District , Miranda, Anzoategui, Valencia , Maracaibo and Puerto Ayacucho . Going forward, Movilnet seeks to deploy a total of 600 4G In a further development of note, the executive noted that Movilnet expects to stage a 'definitive shutdown' of its legacy network has been in the process of migrating subscribers for some time, however the definitive shutdown is planned for December 2018.
