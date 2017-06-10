More Venezuelan children dying from preventable diseases amid crisis
T welve-year-old Samuel Becerra went to Venezuela's main pediatric hospital for routine dialysis in March. Within two months, he was dead, along with three other youngsters who also developed bacterial infections at the J.M. de los Rios children's hospital in Caracas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Supreme Court bars chief prosecutor from leavin...
|1 hr
|1 2 watch
|1
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC