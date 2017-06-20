Miami New Drama to Present American D...

Miami New Drama to Present American Debut of PIAF, Starring Venezuelan Actress Mariaca Semprun

Miami New Drama at Colony Theatre has announced the American premiere of the critically acclaimed musical Piaf, which will be the first of summer performances at the Colony, a cultural gem on Lincoln Road. The acquisition of the show coincides with the recent news of their first appointed Executive Director Florencia Jimenez-Marcos, who joined the team to build on a successful last season.

