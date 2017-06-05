John Browning's Colt of 1911 was geared to the .45 ACP cartridge, which generates substantial momentum to run a heavy recoil-operated slide, and one with an overall length cartridge window of 1.275 inches according to the book Ammo Encyclopedia by Mike Bussard. The 9mm Luger cartridge, which generates much less momentum to a slide so heavy the pistol it rode on was nicknamed "Old Slabsides," is only 1.169 inches in OAL military ball format, again per Bussard.

