MAG Magic

MAG Magic

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Guns Magazine

John Browning's Colt of 1911 was geared to the .45 ACP cartridge, which generates substantial momentum to run a heavy recoil-operated slide, and one with an overall length cartridge window of 1.275 inches according to the book Ammo Encyclopedia by Mike Bussard. The 9mm Luger cartridge, which generates much less momentum to a slide so heavy the pistol it rode on was nicknamed "Old Slabsides," is only 1.169 inches in OAL military ball format, again per Bussard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC