Maduro promotes military in shake-up of Cabinet in Venezuela

A man wearing a Venezuelan tricolor flag jacket kneels in prayer during a vigil to mourn a student who was killed during clashes between anti-government protesters and Bolivarian National Guard officers, in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. The 17-year-old student was shot dead on Monday the Public Prosecutor's Office said, bringing the death toll to 72 in two months of demonstrations against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

