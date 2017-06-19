IMF approves $642 mln for Gabon in three-year loan agreement
The International Monetary Fund has approved a $642 million loan agreement over three years for OPEC member Gabon whose economy has been hit by falling oil prices, it said in a statement on Monday. The loan, called an Extended Fund Facility and designed for countries with balance of payment issues, represents more than twice the country's IMF quota.
