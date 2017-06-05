Hugo Chavez's brother becomes governo...

Hugo Chavez's brother becomes governor of Barinas state

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

She had only been in the post since January when she took over from another of Hugo Chavez's brothers, Adan. Both Argenis Chavez and Ms Gallardo rose to the post through a rule which says that in case the governor steps down, the interior minister takes over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ... May '17 Xstain Mullah Fri... 9
News "Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,... Mar '17 Texxy 15
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan '17 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Wildchild 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC