Hugo Chavez's brother becomes governor of Barinas state
She had only been in the post since January when she took over from another of Hugo Chavez's brothers, Adan. Both Argenis Chavez and Ms Gallardo rose to the post through a rule which says that in case the governor steps down, the interior minister takes over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newsday.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Exclusive: U.S. senators seek sanctions, other ...
|May '17
|Xstain Mullah Fri...
|9
|"Colin Powell says Flynn is a 'fucking lunatic,...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|15
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC