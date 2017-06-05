Haley's right on Venezuela

United States permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley waits before delivering a speech about the current humanitarian situation in the world, during the opening of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. United States permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley waits before delivering a speech about the current humanitarian situation in the world, during the opening of the 35th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.