Friday June 9, Our World In Pictures

Yesterday Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

In this Friday photo, Iranians attend the funeral of victims of an Islamic State militant attack on Wednesday in Tehran. Iranian leaders accused the U.S. and Saudi Arabia of supporting the Islamic State-claimed dual attacks that killed 17 people this week, as thousands of Iranians attended a funeral ceremony for the victims.

