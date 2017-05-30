First aid volunteers risk their lives...

First aid volunteers risk their lives at Venezuela protests

" As thousands of people fled tear gas at a recent anti-government protest, a single young woman stood still, protected only by a gas mask and a white helmet with a green cross. The woman took shelter under a bridge and attended to a person whose right ankle was bloody and injured.

Chicago, IL

