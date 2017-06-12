Desperate efforts to save cyclist fro...

Desperate efforts to save cyclist from river told of at inquest

FRANTIC efforts to save a cyclist from drowning in the River Cherwell after he suffered a seizure were described at his inquest. Dylan Pinsent, 33, of Abingdon, heading towards Magdalen Bridge when he fell from his bike and sank into the river on January 30. Rescue attempts over two hours by staff and emergency services proved fruitless and Mr Pinsent was pronounced dead at the John Radcliffe Hospital at 5.10pm.

