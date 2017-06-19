Deaths from Venezuelan anti-governmen...

Deaths from Venezuelan anti-government protests up to 75

A 22-year-old man was shot dead during an anti-government protest in Caracas, becoming the 75th victim in three months of unrest over the rule of President Nicolas Maduro. The young man was killed during a demonstration in the capital's Altamira area, the public ministry said yesterday on Twitter, without specifying the type of weapon that killed him.

