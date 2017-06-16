Death of an Activists in Venezuela: I...

Death of an Activists in Venezuela: In Memory of Orlando Figueroa

14 hrs ago

On May 20, 2017 Orlando Figueroa a 21-year-old parking attendant from the shanty town of Petare Venezuela attacked during a protest is no casual incident. Stabbed and beaten Figueroa was doused with gasoline and burnt alive by a group of merciless anti-government demonstrators .

Chicago, IL

