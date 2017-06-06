Buzzfeed reporter spends the day with Venezuelan government minder

What would it be like to spend a day in a collapsing socialist hellhole with a government minder whose job is to assure you the revolution is going great? Buzzfeed's Karla Zabludovsky answers that question today with a story based on her day being led through Caracas by a man named William Contreras. Contreras job, she explains, is "making Venezuela look good."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.